Glenn Maxwell completes 3,000 runs in Big Bash League: Stats
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell produced a match-winning performance for the Melbourne Stars in their crucial 16-run win over Sydney Sixers at the MCG on Thursday.
The win has kept the Stars's Big Bash League (BBL) finals hopes alive.
Despite facing a potential end to his Test career earlier in the day, Maxwell was undeterred and led his team to victory with an unbeaten 58 and two crucial catches.
He hit five fours and three sixes in his knock of 58*.
Key contributions
Maxwell's crucial catches and bowling performance
However, Maxwell's contribution went beyond his batting.
He also took two wickets for 30 runs, restricting the Sixers to 140/9 in their chase of 156/5.
His catches were crucial in sending back James Vince (53) and Sixers captain Moises Henriques, both of whom were a major threat to the Stars's victory.
These moments led to jubilant celebrations among the Stars players, underlining Maxwell's importance in the team's success.
Runs
3,000 runs in BBL for Maxwell
The Stars were in a bit of trouble at 64/4 midway through their innings. However, an 88-run partnership between Maxwell and Beau Webster (48) swung the momentum in their favor.
In his blistering 32-ball innings, Maxwell achieved a personal milestone by becoming the fifth player in BBL history to score 3,000 career runs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell owns 3,047 runs at 33.85.
He joined Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, and Henriques in terms of 3,000-plus runs in BBL.
Information
55th T20 fifty for Maxwell
Maxwell slammed his 19th fifty in BBL (100s: 2). Overall in T20s, Maxwell now owns 10,183 runs at an average of 27.74 from 456 matches (428 innings), He hit his 55th T20 fifty (100s: 7). He owns a strike rate of 154-plus.