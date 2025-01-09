What's the story

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell produced a match-winning performance for the Melbourne Stars in their crucial 16-run win over Sydney Sixers at the MCG on Thursday.

The win has kept the Stars's Big Bash League (BBL) finals hopes alive.

Despite facing a potential end to his Test career earlier in the day, Maxwell was undeterred and led his team to victory with an unbeaten 58 and two crucial catches.

He hit five fours and three sixes in his knock of 58*.