Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in 2nd Test against SA
What's the story
Pakistan have been fined 25% of their match fee after they maintained a slow-over rate in the recently-concluded 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.
Along with the monetary fine, five ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points have also been deducted from Pakistan's tally.
The action was taken after they were found to be five overs short of the target, even after time allowances.
Match outcome
Penalties imposed after Pakistan's defeat to South Africa
The penalties were handed after Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket defeat to hosts South Africa in the 2nd Test.
The sanctions fall under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses.
According to this article, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side can't bowl in the allotted time.
WTC regulations
Pakistan's WTC points deduction and match details
The deduction of five WTC points from Pakistan was enforced according to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions.
According to this article, a team is penalized one point for each over short.
The charges were levied by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.
Meanwhile, Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee's Richie Richardson sanctioned the penalties.
Charge acceptance
Pakistan captain accepts charges, avoids formal hearing
Pakistan's captain Shan Masood has accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to the offense, thus avoiding a formal hearing.
In the 2nd Test, Pakistan received a follow-on. However, they responded strongly by racking up 478 in the second innings.
South Africa chased down a paltry 58 without losing a wicket, leading to a 10-wicket defeat for Pakistan.
Series victory
South Africa secure spot in WTC final
South Africa completed a 2-0 series win over Pakistan, winning the 2nd Test. The win has secured them a place in the 2023-25 WTC final.
The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will take on Australia at Lord's from June 11.
Pat Cummins's Australia made the cut after defeating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Notably, Australia are the WTC defending champions, having beaten India in 2023 final at The Oval.