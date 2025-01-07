What's the story

South Africa beat Pakistan in the 2nd and final Test in Cape Town to win the series 2-0.

The Proteas chased down 58 without losing a wicket, after giving Pakistan a follow-on.

Star pacer Kagiso Rabada contributed to SA's win with six wickets. He now has over 50 Test wickets at Newlands.

Here are the bowlers with 50-plus Test wickets on this ground.