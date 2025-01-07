A look at bowlers with 50-plus Test wickets at Newlands
South Africa beat Pakistan in the 2nd and final Test in Cape Town to win the series 2-0.
The Proteas chased down 58 without losing a wicket, after giving Pakistan a follow-on.
Star pacer Kagiso Rabada contributed to SA's win with six wickets. He now has over 50 Test wickets at Newlands.
Here are the bowlers with 50-plus Test wickets on this ground.
#1
Dale Steyn: 74 wickets
Dale Steyn, the legendary Proteas remains the only bowler with over 70 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town, in Test cricket.
Steyn took a staggering 74 wickets from just 15 Tests at an incredible average of 21.75 on this ground. His tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul.
His best match haul at Newlands reads 8/104.
#2
Makhaya Ntini and Vernon Philander: 53 wickets
Former pacers Makhaya Ntini and Vernon Philander are next on this elite list with 53 wickets each.
While Ntini played 13 Tests at Newlands, Philander took two less Tests for this feat.
The latter, who averages an incredible 18.26 with the ball in Cape Town, owns four five-wicket hauls.
On the other hand, Ntini was devoid of a Test fifer here.
#3
Kagiso Rabada: 52 wickets
In South Africa's recently-concluded Test against Pakistan, Rabada became the fifth Proteas bowler with 50-plus wickets at Newlands.
As per Cricbuzz, five different bowlers have taken 50 or more Test wickets at only two other venues.
Notably, Rabada's bowling strike-rate of 34.20 at Newlands is the third-best for a bowler with a minimum of 50 Test wickets here.
#4
Shaun Pollock: 51 wickets
Former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock is the only other bowler to have taken 50-plus Test wickets at Newlands.
In 11 Tests at this venue, Pollock snapped up 51 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.52. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls.
Notably, Pollock is the only bowler other than Philander (among these five players) to have conceded less than 1,000 Test runs here.