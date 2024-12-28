Summarize Simplifying... In short Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling performance disrupted Pakistan's momentum in the Boxing Day Test, claiming six wickets for 52 runs.

Despite a strong start from Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, Jansen's skillful bowling led to the dismissal of key players, including Babar and Shakeel.

Jansen ended 2024 with impressive stats, having taken 22 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 17.22. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jansen recorded figures worth 6/52 from 14 overs

Marco Jansen rattles Pakistan with 6/52 in Boxing Day Test

By Rajdeep Saha 10:20 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story South Africa have taken a firm grip in the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion, courtesy Marco Jansen's six-fer. The home side picked up five important wickets in the second session, breaking Pakistan's middle-order. After a good start of 153 for 3, Pakistan ended the session at 212 for 8. The momentum shift was largely due to Jansen's brilliant bowling performance. Pakistan were folded for 237 in the 3rd innings as Jansen ended with a six-fer.

Shakeel and Azam's partnership briefly boosts Pakistan

Although the first session of Day 3 was marred by rain, Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam capitalized on Kagiso Rabada's inconsistent opening burst. The duo skillfully maneuvered the ball to secure boundaries, quickly establishing a 50-run lead for their team. Babar achieved his personal milestone of 50 runs, marking his first such score after 19 innings since 2023.

Jansen's bowling disrupts Pakistan's momentum

However, Babar's success was short-lived as he was dismissed by Jansen in the next over. Shakeel continued to fight, reaching his half-century despite a close LBW call. Pakistan's momentum took another hit when Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha were both dismissed by Jansen, marking his fifth wicket of the match. He completed his six-scalp burst with the wicket of Shakeel, who scored 84.

Jansen claims his 3rd five-wicket haul

Jansen, who took 1/43 in the first innings, recorded figures worth 6/52 from 14 overs in the 3rd innings. The left-arm pacer has raced to 70 Test scalps from 16 matches at 20.74. He claimed his third five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen owns a tally of 48 scalps at home from 9 matches, averaging 18.27. Jansen also recorded the 7th-best bowling figures by South African bowlers against Pakistan in Tests.

Jansen finishes 2024 with 22 scalps at 17.22

Jansen has bowled well in 2024. In 4 matches, he has picked 22 wickets at 17.22. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls, one four-wicket haul and a match haul of 10 scalps.