Sachin Tendulkar becomes honorary member of Melbourne Cricket Club: Details
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has been conferred with an Honorary Cricket Membership by the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC). The prestigious sports club, one of Australia's oldest, announced the same on Friday. The honorary membership recognizes Tendulkar's immense contribution to cricket. "An icon honored. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game," said the MCC.
MCC's role in Australian cricket
Not only is the Melbourne Cricket Club one of Australia's oldest sports clubs, but it also manages the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The MCG is currently playing host to the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, the opening day of the match saw a record-breaking 87,242 spectators. This set a new record for the highest turnout in a Test between the two teams on a day.
Tendulkar's previous recognition in Australia
Tendulkar's honorary membership from the MCC isn't his first recognition in Australia. Back in 2012, the former Indian batter was bestowed with the Order of Australia, one of the nation's highest honors. This latest acknowledgment by MCC further cements his legacy in Australian cricket and highlights his immense contribution to the sport worldwide.
Most Test runs for India at MCG
In an illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Tendulkar hammered 449 runs from five Tests at 44.90 at the MCG. His tally includes a ton and three half-centuries. Notably, Tendulkar has the most runs for India at this iconic venue in Test cricket. Overall, the Master Blaster has the second-most runs against Australia in the format. He slammed 3,630 runs from 39 Tests at 55.00 in this regard. He hammered a staggering 11 Test tons against the Aussies.