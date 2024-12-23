Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is battling health issues, including a urinary problem that led to hospitalization last month.

Kambli, who had two heart surgeries in 2013, is receiving support from the cricket community, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

Despite his health struggles, Kambli's cricket career, which included 104 ODIs and 17 Tests, remains noteworthy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kambli's health is reportedly stable but critical

Vinod Kambli hospitalized due to deteriorating health: Details here

By Parth Dhall 05:11 pm Dec 23, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Vinod Kambli, the former Team India cricketer, has been admitted to a Thane, Maharashtra hospital after his health deteriorated significantly. The 52-year-old's health is stable but critical, IANS reported on December 23. The news comes after Kambli's recent public appearance at the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's statue in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where his health struggles were apparent. Here are further details.

Health struggles

Kambli's health issues: A closer look

Kambli has been fighting a number of health issues off late. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel, he revealed a urinary problem which got him admitted to a hospital last month. "I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing," Kambli said. He also revealed he underwent two heart surgeries a decade ago (2013), with Sachin Tendulkar's financial support.

Support offered

Cricket fraternity extends support to Kambli

After Kambli's health struggles were made public, members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side have come forward to support him. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have offered to help him, but only if he agrees to rehabilitation. This gesture highlights the unity in the cricket fraternity as Kambli continues to battle health issues.

Career

A look at his career

Kambli, who shone in the Indian domestic circuit alongside Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career. However, he was sidelined following the 2000 Champions Trophy. The left-hander debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991. In 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). Kambli also played 17 Tests and scored 1,084 runs at 54.2 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).