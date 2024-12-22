Uthappa is accused of not remitting EPF dues

Robin Uthappa denies involvement in EPF fraud cause

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 am Dec 22, 202409:52 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa faces an arrest warrant over allegations of Employees's Provident Fund (EPF) fraud. The charges stem from his role as director of Centauries Lifestyle Brands, where he is accused of not remitting ₹23,36,602 in EPF dues. This reportedly affected the accounts of several employees. Following the warrant's issuance on December 21, Uthappa has been ordered to settle dues by December 27.

Position explained

Uthappa clarifies his role in companies

Responding to the allegations, Uthappa clarified his association with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd, and Berryz Fashion House. In an Instagram story, the former cricketer said he was made a director in these companies for his financial investments in the form of loans in 2018-19. However, he stressed he didn't have an active executive role or was involved in their daily operations due to his busy schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator.

Legal action

Uthappa initiated legal proceedings against companies

Uthappa revealed that the companies didn't repay the money he lent them, forcing him to take legal action. He also said he had resigned from his directorships years ago. When Provident Fund authorities sent notices seeking payment of dues, Uthappa's legal team highlighted his non-involvement in these companies and submitted documents to prove the same. However, Provident Fund authorities have continued proceedings against him.

Statement

Uthappa denies involvement

"When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement," Uthappa clarified further.