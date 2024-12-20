Ashwin recently announced his retirement from international cricket

'Ashwin could have retired on Indian soil': Kapil Dev

By Parth Dhall 01:44 pm Dec 20, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Indian legend Kapil Dev has said that he was surprised and disappointed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket. India's World Cup-winning skipper feels Ashwin deserved a more befitting farewell. "I was shocked by how one of India's greatest cricketers chose to leave the game," Kapil said, adding he saw a sense of sadness on Ashwin's face during his announcement.

Retirement timing

Kapil curious about Ashwin's retirement decision

Kapil opined it would have been more apt for Ashwin to retire on home soil, and not during an away series Down Under. However, he said he would want to know Ashwin's reasoning behind his decision. "He could have waited and announced his retirement on Indian soil, but I don't know why Ashwin called it a day (in Australia)... I would want to hear his side of the story," Kapil said.

Farewell expectations

Kapil hopes for grand farewell for Ashwin

The former Indian skipper hoped that Ashwin would receive a "grand farewell" from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He praised Ashwin's willingness to experiment and his tactical acumen, saying, "He was ready to experiment, and that is what set him apart." Kapil further lauded Ashwin as a brave player who could deliver at any stage of the contest with tremendous tactical sense.

Information

Most Test wickets for India at home

Ashwin played a total of 65 Tests at home, having taken 383 wickets at a remarkable average of 21.57. His tally includes 29 fifers. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has the most Test wickets among Indians at home. He is behind Muthiah Muralidaran, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad on the overall list.

Character appraisal

Kapil praises Ashwin's off-field character

Beyond his cricketing skills, Kapil also praised Ashwin's off-field character and his ability to stand up for himself. "He was not a 'yes' man and came across as a gritty fighter," Kapil lauded Ashwin, who finished as India's most successful off-spinner in international cricket. "Only a champion is not insecure, and Ashwin was a champion. He has given us great joy. I wish him all the joy of the world," he added.