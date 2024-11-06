Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads as India's top wicket-taker against South Africa in T20I cricket, with 14 wickets from 12 games.

Following him are Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh, with 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

Following him are Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh, with 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

As India gears up for the upcoming SA series, Arshdeep has a chance to surpass his predecessors and become India's highest wicket-taker against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh has 10 T20I wickets against South Africa

Indian bowlers with 10+ T20I wickets against SA

By Parth Dhall 05:55 pm Nov 06, 202405:55 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team gears up for its next assignment, the four-match T20I series against South Africa, starting November 8. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India would want to keep their winning streak alive after thrashing Bangladesh at home. Notably, the two sides last met in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. Have a look at Indian bowlers with 10+ T20I wickets against SA.

#1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 14 wickets

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker for India against South Africa in T20I cricket. Between 2014 and 2022, the right-arm pacer snapped up 14 wickets from 12 games at an average of 18.50. His economy rate of 18.50 against SA is brilliant for a fast bowler in the format. Bhuvi's tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer.

#2

Ravichandran Ashwin: 11 wickets

Senior bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has the most wickets for an Indian spinner against South Africa in T20I cricket. The star off-spinner took 11 wickets from 10 T20Is against the Proteas between 2011 and 2022. Ashwin's average and economy rate against this side read 26.18 and 7.20 respectively. Notably, Ashwin has bowled the most overs (40) for India against SA in T20Is.

#3

Arshdeep Singh: 10 wickets

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is set to lead India's bowling attack in the impending SA series, follows Ashwin on this list. In six T20Is against the Proteas, Arshdeep has taken 10 wickets at an average of 18.30. His economy rate of 9.15 is on the higher side. Notably, Arshdeep has an opportunity to become India's highest wicket-taker against this side.