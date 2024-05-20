Next Article

Punjab Kings: Decoding their IPL 2024 season in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:31 am May 20, 202411:31 am

What's the story Punjab Kings' campaign in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end. They finished ninth in the final team standings with five wins across 14 matches (NRR: -0.353). Though they played entertaining cricket this year, their inability to put the final nail in the coffin hurt them. Here we decode their IPL 2024 campaign in stats.

Another tough campaign for PBKS

This was the 15th time in 17 seasons that PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs. In fact, IPL 2014 was the last season that saw the Mohali-based team clear the group stage. Notably, the team's designated captain, Shikhar Dhawan, played just five games in the season due to fitness issues. Sam Curran held the reins thereafter.

A breakthrough season for Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh's emergence will be among the highlights of the season. The Punjab Kings batter aced the finisher's role and played several breathtaking knocks. With 354 runs at an average of 44.25, he finished as PBKS' leading run-getter (50s: 2). His strike rate was a breathtaking 164.65. The tally includes 21 sixes as well.

Numbers of other key batters

Prabhsimran Singh finished IPL 2024 with 334 runs, striking at 156.80 (50s: 2). Jonny Bairstow, who scored a hundred (108*) against Kolkata Knight Riders, could not touch the 50-run mark on any other occasion. He clobbered 298 runs (SR: 152.82). Rilee Rossouw made 211 runs at a strike rate of 181.89. Ashutosh Sharma also enjoyed a breakthrough season. He managed 189 runs (SR: 167.25).

The all-round show from skipper Curran

Skipper Curran led the team from the front with his all-round heroics. With 270 runs at a strike rate of 123.28, he finished as PBKS' third-highest run-getter. He smashed two fifties. The left-arm pacer also claimed 16 wickets (ER: 10.14). Sunil Narine is the only other all-rounders with the double of 250 runs and 15 wickets this season.

24 scalps for Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel finished the league stage as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps (ER: 9.73). He equaled Andre Tye in terms of most wickets by a PBKS bowler in a season. Arshdeep Singh took 19 wickets (10.03). Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar claimed 11 and 10 scalps, respectively. Both had economy rates of over 8.8. Harpreet Brar's economy of 7.97 was impressive (7 wickets).

The record chase against KKR

PBKS stunned KKR in Match 42 by recording the highest successful chase ever in T20s. They chased down 262 at the Eden Gardens thanks to Prabhsimran, Bairstow and Shashank. The game also saw the Mohali-based team record their highest-ever powreplay total (93/1). Notably, PBKS have scaled seven targets of 200-plus. This is two more than any other team in T20 cricket.