SKY's T20I strike-rate shoots to 175.63 against SA

Indian batters with 300+ T20I runs against SA

By Parth Dhall 05:33 pm Nov 06, 202405:33 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team gears up for its next assignment, the four-match T20I series against South Africa, starting November 8. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India would want to keep their winning streak alive after thrashing Bangladesh at home. Notably, the two sides last met in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. Have a look at Indian batters with 300+ T20I runs against SA.

#1

Rohit Sharma: 429 runs

Rohit Sharma, the former T20I captain, is the highest run-scorer for India against the Proteas in the format. Rohit played his first-ever T20I innings against SA during the 2007 T20 World Cup. He slammed a match-winning fifty. Interestingly, his last T20I innings also came against the Proteas (2024 T20 WC final). Rohit, who retired thereafter, finished with 429 T20I runs at 26.81 against SA.

#2

Virat Kohli: 394 runs

Like Rohit, his compatriot Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from T20I cricket after India lifted the World Cup in 2024. Kohli was the Player of the Match as he scored an incredible 76(59) in the final. Overall, Kohli slammed 394 runs from 14 T20Is at an average of 39.40 against SA. His tally includes three half-centuries.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav: 346 runs

Suryakumar, who is set to lead Team India in the impending series, has a terrific record against the Proteas. In just seven T20Is against them, he has racked up 346 runs at a remarkable average of 57.66. His strike-rate shoots to 175.63 in this regard. Suryakumar is one of only three Indians with a T20I ton against SA.

#4

Suresh Raina: 339 runs

Former batter Suresh Raina remains the only Indian to have scored a century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He smashed a 60-ball 101 against the Proteas in the 2010 edition in Gros Islet. As of now, Raina is also the only other Indian with over 300 T20I runs against SA. He smashed 339 runs at a strike-rate of 148.03.