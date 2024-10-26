Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent IND vs NZ Test, Ravindra Jadeja's bowling prowess was on full display as he claimed three wickets, disrupting New Zealand's momentum.

Jadeja's performance, along with Washington Sundar's seven dismissals, put India in a challenging position to chase a target of 359 runs.

Jadeja's career stats also shine, with 309 wickets in 76 Tests and 3,173 Test runs, underscoring his significant contribution to the team.

Jadeja took three wickets on Day 3 morning (Image source: X/@BCCI)

IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja claims three-fer in Pune Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:34 am Oct 26, 202411:34 am

What's the story On the third day of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, Team India was able to restrict the visitors to 255 runs. This was largely due to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's impressive performance at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. After going wicket-less on the second day, he claimed three quick wickets on Day 3 morning. Here are his stats.

Spell

Jadeja runs through the NZ line-up

The day started with New Zealand at an overnight score of 198/5, but their momentum was broken by Jadeja. He dismissed Tom Blundell, who had scored 41 runs off 83 balls. This ended a promising partnership between Glenn Phillips (48*) and Blundell. He then trapped Mitchell Santner (4) and Ajaz Patel (1) cheaply as the visitors lost five wickets for 57 runs on the third day.

Stats

Fine spell from Jadeja

Jadeja finished with 3/72 in 19.4 overs in the third innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has now raced to 309 wickets across 76 Tests, averaging 24.14. He has 13 fifers. Against NZ, the left-arm spinner has scalped 31 scalps at 32.48. 228 of his scalps have come at home at 21.09. With the bat, the southpaw has scored 3,173 Test runs at 35.65.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Mitchell Santner's career-best spell of 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10 in the third innings, setting India a target of 359 runs. Jadeja dismissed three batters while Sundar bagged a four-fer.