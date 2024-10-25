Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricket coach, criticized Rohit Sharma's captaincy during the Pune Test against New Zealand, suggesting a more aggressive approach.

India were bundled out for 156 runs

Ravi Shastri criticizes Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Pune Test

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has been critical of Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Pune. On Day 2, India were bundled out for a paltry 156 runs in their first innings, handing New Zealand a lead of 103 runs. The Kiwis consolidated their position by scoring 85/2 at tea time in their second innings. Notably, New Zealand already have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Tactical critique

Shastri questions Sharma's field placements

Shastri, who was on commentary duty, questioned Sharma's field placements. He believed the Indian skipper wasn't aggressive enough with his tactics, especially considering India's position in the match. Speaking to former Indian spinner Murali Kartik, Shastri shared his views on Sharma's strategy and suggested a more aggressive approach to bowl out New Zealand.

Words

You need to think wickets, says Shastri

"Also tells you, tactically how you should be thinking. India should be thinking how to bowl out New Zealand for 120. For that to happen, you need to think wickets, you need people in attacking positions." "Yes, if the side gets to 60 for no loss, you can start to think differently. It also makes the bowl think that he wants wickets, not with a spread out field like this," Shastri said while responding to Karthik.

Match progress

New Zealand strengthen position in Pune Test

New Zealand's Tom Latham and Will Young looked confident in their second innings, taking the team's score to 85/2 at tea time. This took their overall lead to 188 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Santner had decimated the Indian batting line-up with career-best figures of 7/53 in 19.3 overs. India started well with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for an addition of just 53 runs.

Leadership scrutiny

Sharma's captaincy tactics scrutinized

Sharma's captaincy came under the scanner as India let New Zealand score at 4.27 runs per over in their second innings. This allowed the visitors to extend their lead by 167 runs in just 15 overs. Washington Sundar picked the only wicket in the first hour of play, getting opener Devon Conway LBW. However, Latham and Young capitalized on Pune's afternoon conditions, extending New Zealand's lead further.

Bowling woes

India's bowling struggles and NZ's lead

Indian bowlers R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja failed to rein in the Kiwi batsmen, with the former giving away 33 runs at 5.5 per over in his first spell. Jadeja too, leaked 24 runs in his first three overs. Even though Ashwin eventually got Young out, New Zealand continued to dominate, taking their lead to 188 runs at tea on Day 2, putting India under immense pressure.