Pant achieved the 2,500-run milestone in just 62 innings (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni's record in Test cricket: Details

What's the story Rishabh Pant has written his name in the history books of Indian cricket, by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper batter to score 2,500 runs in Tests. He accomplished the feat during the first Test against New Zealand on Day 4 in Bengaluru. Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, ahead of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (69 innings) and Farokh Engineer (82 innings). Here's more.

Pant's performance bolsters India's position against New Zealand

Pant played a key role in consolidating India's position on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match. His brilliant knock of an unbeaten 53 runs off 56 balls, helped India get to 344/3 at lunchtime. Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored his maiden Test century, have built a solid 113*-run stand in quick time (132 balls). Pant walked out to bat in the morning alongside Sarfaraz with India losing Virat Kohli on the final delivery of Day 3.

Pant surpasses 2,500 Test runs

Playing his 36th Test match, Pant scored 20 runs in India's score of 46 all-out in the 1st innings. Notably, this was India's lowest total at home and third-lowest overall. Pant came into the contest with 2,432 runs from 60 innings at 44.21. He has now raced past 2,500 runs. He has slammed his 12th fifty in Tests. He owns 6 tons. Pant could convert this fifty into a 7th Test hundred and help India offer resistance.