Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricketer, holds the record for the most centuries against New Zealand in Test cricket, with six tons and 1,659 runs.

Following him is Sachin Tendulkar, who scored four centuries and 1,595 runs.

Only three other Indian players, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Vijay Manjrekar, have scored more than two centuries against the Kiwis in Test matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Virat Kohli has three Test tons against New Zealand

Indian batters with most Test tons against New Zealand

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Oct 14, 202408:19 pm

What's the story After routing Bangladesh, India are set to host New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. The first Test will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting October 16. It will be a litmus test for star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here are the Indian batters with most Test tons against NZ.

#1

Rahul Dravid: 6 centuries

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian batter and head coach, has the most centuries for India against New Zealand in Test cricket. Dravid, also known as the Wall, owns six tons and as many half-centuries against the Kiwis. He is also the highest run-scorer for India in this regard, with 1,659 runs from 15 matches at an incredible average of 63.80.

#2

Sachin Tendulkar: 4 centuries

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar follows Dravid on this list. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar hammered four centuries against New Zealand in Test cricket. The Little Master 1,595 runs in 15 Tests at a remarkable average of 46.91 against the Kiwis. His tally also includes eight half-centuries. No other Indian batter has over 1,000 Test runs against NZ.

Information

Three other players with more than two tons

Only three other batters have more than two centuries for India aganist New Zealand in the longest format - Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Vijay Manjrekar. Notably, 12 other Indian players have multiple Test tons against the Kiwis.