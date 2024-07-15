In short Simplifying... In short Cricket icon MS Dhoni has invested in BluSmart, an electric vehicle ride-hailing startup valued at $250 million.

The company, which competes with Uber and Ola, operates in several Indian cities and Dubai, and plans to expand to Mumbai by 2024.

With a revenue of $65 million and $200 million in equity investments, BluSmart is making strides in the sustainable transport sector. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The investment was made through Dhoni's family office during a ₹200 crore funding round

MS Dhoni invests in EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart

By Akash Pandey 05:54 pm Jul 15, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ex-skipper of the Indian cricket team, has invested in BluSmart, a Gurugram-based startup offering ride-hailing services exclusively with electric vehicles (EVs). The investment was made through Dhoni's family office during a ₹200 crore funding round. "Investing in BluSmart's sustainable business model is not just about supporting a company; it's about being part of a movement that shapes the future of mobility," said Dhoni. This marks the former Indian cricket captain's third investment in auto start-ups.

Market position

BluSmart valued at $250 million, competes with Ola, Uber

Founded in 2019, BluSmart is a direct competitor to ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber. The recent funding round pegs the five-year-old startup's valuation at $250 million, co-founder Punit Goyal revealed to CNBC-TV18. BluSmart currently operates in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru in India. In June 2024, the company expanded its operations internationally by launching a premium all-electric limousine service in Dubai. BluSmart plans to launch services in Mumbai by the end of 2024.

Information

Financial performance: $65 million in revenue, $200 million raised

BluSmart recently reported an annual revenue run rate of $65 million (nearly ₹550 crore). The startup has raised over $200 million in equity investments. Additionally, it has secured long-term and sustainable EV asset financing of $200 million backed by leading development financial institutions (DFIs).