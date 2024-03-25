Next Article

Reddy formed his own party last year

2024 polls: Mining baron, Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy rejoins BJP

By Riya Baibhawi 02:42 pm Mar 25, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Karnataka minister and mining magnate G Janardhana Reddy has returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). To recall, Reddy had established his own party—the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) last year after ending his long-standing relationship with the BJP. On Monday, he integrated the KRPP with the BJP at a ceremony attended by veteran leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state President BY Vijayendra among others.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Reddy, an MLA from Gangavathi, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2018 for his involvement in a mining scandal. He was later released on bail but with several restrictions, including a ban from visiting certain areas in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Despite that, he contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Gangavati in Koppal district after being politically dormant for nearly 12 years.

Homecoming

Reddy labels BJP reunion as 'homecoming'

In February's Rajya Sabha election, Reddy had endorsed a Congress candidate, but he characterized his BJP return as a "homecoming." He clarified that his decision to integrate the KRPP with the BJP was driven by his aspiration to see Narendra Modi continue as Prime Minister for a third term. Reddy's reunion with the saffron party came after an invitation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi.

Allegience

Reddy pledges allegiance to BJP

Reddy pledged his dedication to the BJP, declaring that he would serve as an ordinary party worker under Vijayendra's leadership. He recognized Yediyurappa's role in his political development and expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the former CM's son. "I have not come with any conditions or expectations. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will honestly work," Reddy declared during his rejoining ceremony.

Reddy's impact

Reddy's impact on BJP's expansion in Karnataka

The 51-year-old is instrumental in bolstering the party's presence in Ballari as well as the neighboring districts of Chitradurga, Koppal and Raichur. His rejoining of the BJP has the potential to channel this influence, strengthening the party's position in these regions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is aiming to secure all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which goes to polls in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Twitter Post

In Pictures: G Janardhana Reddy returns to BJP