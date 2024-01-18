Bengaluru to face scheduled power outage on Thursday and Friday

1/4

India 2 min read

Bengaluru to face scheduled power outage on Thursday and Friday

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:27 pm Jan 18, 202412:27 pm

The power outages in Bengaluru are said to take place between 10am and 5pm

Several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru will face scheduled power outages on Thursday and Friday. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken numerous repair and maintenance work, which will lead to power outages in the country's IT capital, reports said. The power outages in Bengaluru are said to take place between 10am and 5pm, however, some maintenance work might get completed earlier.

2/4

BESCOM's schedule for Thursday and Friday

The repair work is part of BESCOM's periodical projects. It includes modernization, renovation, line maintenance, and shifting poles and cables from overhead to underground. On the other hand, the city's power supply body will also be working on tree trimming, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, Jalasiri round-the-clock water supply work, and underground cable damage rectification, among others.

3/4

List of areas that will face outage

Weavers' Colony, Kammanahalli, Gottigere, MLA Layout, Bhora Layout, Ashram Road, Balaji Garden Layout, Basavanapura will face power cuts from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday. Jai Bheema Nagar, BTM I Stage, Koramangala 2nd Block, Tavarekere, SG Palya, JC Road, Shantinagar, Richmond Circle, Lalbagh Road, KH Road, and Wilson Garden will be facing power outages between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

4/4

More parts of Bengaluru to be affected

Other parts of the city set to face power outages include BM Palya, Sangapura, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, and Sannappana Palya, People living in Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Channenahalli, Harivanapura, Gollarahati, Chikkabellavi, Karalupalya, Dodderi, Doddaveeranhalli, Ranganapalya, among others, will be facing a same issue over the next two days. You can check out the full outage list on the bescom.karnataka.gov.in website.