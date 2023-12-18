Lok Sabha: 33 opposition MPs suspended for remaining Winter Session

As many as 33 opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have reportedly been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Parliament Winter Session. The action against them was taken for protesting in the House. The move by LS Speaker Om Birla came after opposition MPs demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on last week's Parliament security breach.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday (December 13), two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouting slogans and setting off smoke bombs. Two other protestors, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament﻿ simultaneously before being arrested. Later on Friday, 14 opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session over "unruly conduct."