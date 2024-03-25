Next Article

DMK leader booked for passing 'derogatory' remarks on Modi

DMK minister booked for 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:31 pm Mar 25, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Tuticorin Police in Tamil Nadu have initiated legal proceedings against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Anitha Radhakrishnan over alleged "offensive" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Radhakrishnan, who serves as the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry minister in the Tamil Nadu government, allegedly used a derogatory term to characterize Modi during a speech in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Police case

Detials on case against Radhakrishnan

According to NDTV, the case against the state DMK minister was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 294B that deals with the use of obscene language in public. The move came following a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official, as confirmed by an officer from Meignanapuram Police Station. The state BJP has also petitioned the Election Commission of India for action against the minister over his alleged comments.

Radhakrishnan's comments

Radhakrishnan's controversial comments against PM Modi

According to reports, Radhakrishnan allegedly took aim at the PM's mention of K Kamaraj, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Madras State and a revered Congress figure from Tamil Nadu. PM Modi had lauded Kamaraj at an election rally in Salem for his integrity and pioneering initiatives like mid-day meals. In response, the DMK leader allegedly asked, "Aren't you those who wanted to kill Kamaraj when he was sleeping."

BJP's stand

State BJP chief condemns DMK leaders for their conduct

Amid this, the saffron party's state chief Annamalai circulated a contentious video on social media criticizing DMK leaders for their behavior. "DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behavior by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our honorable PM," he said. He also pointed out that DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was present during Radhakrishnan's speech but did not intervene.

2024 polls

Tamil Nadu election schedule

On Friday, the BJP named its Lok Sabha election candidates for 14 Tamil Nadu seats and Puducherry's lone seat. The list included A Namassivayam from Puducherry and RC Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai North. Meanwhile, the top Congress leadership met on Friday to discuss and finalize its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

2024 election

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election schedule

The ECI has announced that the polling for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will occur on April 19 in a single phase. The votes will be counted on June 4. At 39, Tamil Nadu has the country's fifth-most Lok Sabha seats, comprising 32 unreserved and seven reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.