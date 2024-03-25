Next Article

West Bengal goes to polls on April 19

2024 polls: Ex-judge versus 'Khela Hobe' writer in Bengal's Tamluk

By Riya Baibhawi 01:19 pm Mar 25, 202401:19 pm

What's the story The Lok Sabha race in West Bengal is heating up with former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay squaring off against Debangshu Bhattacharya for the Tamluk seat. Bhattacharya is the Trinamool Congress's social media head and is widely credited with writing the "Khela Hobe" campaign song in the run-up to the 2021 Bengal elections. Contesting against him is Gangopadhyay, who triggered a political slugfest last month after he resigned from his judicial position to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP and the TMC have been trading barbs over Gangopadhyay's resignation, with the former alleging political bias in his past rulings on a "school jobs for cash scam." Separately, the BJP has targeted the TMC-led state government over the Sandeshkhali case. Tamluk constituency, which has been governed by the TMC since 2009—is one of the key targets of the saffron party. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari—deemed as CM Mamata Banerjee's right-hand man—represented the constituency until his switch to BJP in 2016.

CM Mamata Banerjee

CM Banerjee's criticism of Gangopadhyay

Gangopadhyay's resignation and subsequent political alignment has been strongly opposed by the TMC. CM Banerjee has labeled him a "BJP babu who was sitting on the bench." He has also chastised Gangopadhyay for entering politics "after denying jobs to thousands of students," pledging to mobilize students against him wherever he runs.

In April 2023

Justice Gangopadhyay's controversial TV interview

To recall, in April 2023, Justice Gangopadhay gave an interview to a TV channel. The then judge was hearing a case related to the "school jobs for cash scam." In the interview, he spoke on the alleged role of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the matter. The Supreme Court, while taking strong objection, had said that "sitting judges had no business giving interviews to TV channels."

27-year-old student

TMC fields 27-year-old student leader

In a strategic move against Gangopadhyay's candidacy, TMC has put forward 27-year-old Bhattacharya, a prominent figure in student politics and member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. He has a strong social media presence with several thousand followers on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Bhattacharya represents the TMC's attempt to counter Gangopadhyay's influence with youthful energy and popularity.

Gangopadhyay's candidature

Gangopadhyay's candidature in BJP's fifth list

Gangopadhyay's candidacy was affirmed in the BJP's fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. He joined the BJP earlier in March. Soon after his resignation, he speculated the TMC would not last until the 2026 assembly polls. West Bengal will go to the polls in seven phases starting April 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state last month, announced that the BJP is aiming to secure all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.