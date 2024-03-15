Next Article

By Riya Baibhawi 06:58 pm Mar 15, 202406:58 pm

What's the story The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday raised questions over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's accident last night and said the CM's security should be looked into. This came as the director of SSKM hospital, where she was admitted, said that Banerjee may have felt a push from behind before falling at her residence last night. While there has been speculation that someone might have deliberately pushed her, no police complaint has yet been filed.

Why does this story matter?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo experienced a fall at her Kalighat home on Thursday, resulting in a cerebral concussion and deep cuts to her forehead and nose. She was profusely bleeding when she was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Banerjee underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose, following which she was discharged. Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP has suggested that if there was any breach in Banerjee's security, she should be moved to the official residence.

Banerjee is stable, confirms hospital staff

Senior doctors from the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments assessed her and stabilized her vitals. Tests like the ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were also conducted. Addressing media, a hospital official shared, "The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period."

Photos show Banerjee bleeding profusely

Political leaders wish Banerjee speedy recovery

Following the incident, numerous political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u." Meanwhile PM Modi posted on X, "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi." In response, Banerjee thanked him on Friday, stating, "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM @narendramodi ji, Thank you."