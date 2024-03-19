Next Article

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on Tuesday

Union minister resigns over BJP's seat-sharing with nephew Chirag's party

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:38 pm Mar 19, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Tuesday. The resignation followed Paras's Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's exclusion from seat allocation in Bihar, under the National Democratic Alliance, for the 2024 general elections. Notably, the move comes a day after the NDA announced seat sharing for the state, which included Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, Paras's nephew.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, the NDA finalized its seat-sharing formula in Bihar—announcing that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest 17 seats, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) 16 and the LJP five. Two other NDA allies will contest one seat each. Notably, this is the first time the BJP was allocated more seats than the JD(U)—reflecting a change in dynamics after the party's recent alliance.

Paras's statement

Resignation over family feud?

Announcing his resignation, Paras said, "Injustice has been done to us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union minister." According to reports, Paras was unhappy with the BJP's decision to back his nephew for Lok Sabha tickets, including from the family bastion of Hajipur. Paras represented the constituency and staked claim to it.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Electoral history

Who is Pashupati Paras

Paras, born on July 12, 1952, began his political career in 1977. He had been the Union minister of food processing industries since 2021. In the 2019 general elections he won the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. He is the younger sibling of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and previously served as the state president of the LJP in Bihar.