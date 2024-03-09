Next Article

PM Modi landed in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit

PM Modi's packed Saturday: Kaziranga safari to Kashi Vishwanath 'darshan'

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:45 am Mar 09, 202409:45 am

What's the story With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting four states on Saturday. The states include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to reports, the prime minister is scheduled to launch numerous developmental projects for northeastern states worth Rs. 83,100 crore during his visit. Here is all you need to know about his schedule.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's multi-state visit comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The PM has been actively visiting different states, inaugurating projects, and flaunting his administration's achievements over the past decade in preparation for the 2024 polls. Notably, the Modi-led BJP aims to bag 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and is working to secure 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi's safari

PM Modi's morning safari at Kaziranga National Park

PM Modi, who arrived in Assam on Friday and stayed overnight in the Kaziranga National Park, kicked off his Saturday with a jungle safari at the park at around 5:45am. Later in the day, the PM will also lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 18,000 crore during his two-day visit to the state.

Arunachal visit

PM to launch Rs. 10,000cr worth UNNATI scheme in Arunachal

From Assam, PM Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh to participate in a "Viksit Bharat Viksit North East" program in Itanagar at 10:30am. He will then dedicate the Sela Tunnel to the nation and launch the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization (UNNATI) scheme worth about Rs. 10,000. He will also inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones of numerous development projects worth about Rs. 55,600 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Evening schedule

PM Modi's Bengal visit, evening prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath

Later on Saturday afternoon, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for numerous developmental projects worth approximately Rs. 4,500 crore in West Bengal at around 4:45pm. After this, he is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at around 7:00pm. Here, he will perform darshan and offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The prime minister will stay in the city on Saturday and leave for Azamgarh on Sunday.