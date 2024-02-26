Agnipath scheme was launched in August 2022

Congress promises to scrap Agnipath scheme if voted to power

By Riya Baibhawi 08:04 pm Feb 26, 202408:04 pm

What's the story The Congress on Monday vowed to eliminate the controversial Agnipath recruitment scheme and restore the previous armed services recruitment system if it is voted to power in the 2024 elections. During a press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and MP Deepender Hooda slammed the existing scheme as a "politicized" cost-cutting measure that weakens the army. The announcement just hours after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing concerns about the scheme's reduced tenure and limited service benefits.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Agnipath scheme recruits Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel on four-year contracts with an aim to lower the average age of members and minimize pension costs. However, the recruitment scheme has been met with skepticism. Several protests were held across the country against the scheme after its launch. The protesters had expressed concern that given the tenure, only 25% would be eligible for pensions. The scheme also lacked steady jobs and healthcare for retirees, claimed protesters.

Statement

Cost cuts in recruitment process can jeopardize India's security: Pilot

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Pilot questioned the Centre's "spending priorities." He said that cost cuts in the recruitment process could jeopardize India's security and integrity. Pilot listed the Centre's expenditure on various recent events. He said that the government spent Rs. 4,100 crore on the G20 summit, Rs. 4,800 crore on PM Modi's plane, Rs. 20,000 crore on the Central Vista project, and Rs. 6,500 crore on advertisements.

Hooda hits out

Army recruitment on the decline: Hooda

Hooda highlighted the lack of demand for the Agnipath scheme from the army, its leadership, youth, or any political party. He noted a decline in army recruitment from an average of 60-65,000 annually to 45,000 Agniveer recruits in the past year. Hooda warned that if this trend continues, India's 1.4 million-strong army could decrease to 800,000 within a decade.

Mounts attack on BJP

Congress says Agniveer soldiers 'forced into labor'

Hooda criticized the BJP-led government for failing to fulfill the "One Rank, One Pension" promise and implementing a "No Rank, No Pension" system. He condemned BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's proposal to employ Agniveers as security guards at BJP offices without a pension after their four-year tenure. Hooda emphasized that upon retirement, Agniveer soldiers are compelled to resort to illegal immigration and work as laborers.

Congress chief's letter

Kharge's letter to President Murmu on 'injustice' faced by Agniveers

In his letter to President Murmu, Kharge highlighted the "injustice" faced by nearly 200,000 young men and women whose futures became uncertain due to the introduction of the Agnipath scheme. Kharge said the frustration of those who spent years preparing and passing recruitment tests has led to "several reported suicides." He referenced former Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane's writings about the army being "taken by surprise" by the Agnipath scheme and its "discriminatory" nature.

Recruitment scheme

What is the Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath scheme is a nationwide merit-based recruitment process for the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Candidates, aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years (23 years for the 2022 batch), recruited under this are called Agniveers, who get the opportunity to serve the forces for four years. Following that, 25% of them will be permanently inducted based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness.