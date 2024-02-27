PM Modi will conclude his visit in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

PM Modi kicks off three-state tour from Kerala

By Riya Baibhawi 01:19 pm Feb 27, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra on Tuesday. His tour began from Kerala and will conclude in Maharashtra on Wednesday. During his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi disclosed the names of the four test pilots for India's maiden human spaceflight mission, "Gaganyaan." He is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects during his three-state tour, per his schedule.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The PM's visit to the two southern states and Maharashtra comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain beyond the Bharatiya Janata Party's political influence in terms of representation in the Lower House. Rumors also suggest that PM Modi's repeated visits to Tamil Nadu indicate his inclination to contest the 2024 polls from a constituency in the state, in addition to his current constituency, Varanasi.

In Kerala

PM Modi announces names of 4 Gaganyaan mission astronauts

During an event on Tuesday, the PM conferred "astronaut wings" upon four people selected for the "Gaganyaan" mission. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the astronaut designates. The "Gaganyaan" mission aims to launch a three-member crew into a Low Earth Orbit and safely return them after three days. These astronauts have undergone rigorous training encompassing technical knowledge and physical fitness to ensure their well-being during the mission.

In Kerala, Tamil Nadu

PM to address 2 publi gatherings

Meanwhile, the PM will address two public gatherings—one in Thiruvananthapuram and the other in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He will also participate in 'Creating the Future—Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME [Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises] Entrepreneurs' event in Madurai. On Wednesday, he will inaugurate various development projects worth Rs. 17,300 crore in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. He will then head to Maharashtra for a public event in Yavatmal and inaugurate multiple development projects valued at over Rs. 4,900 crore there.

In Maharashtra

PM to distribute 1 crore Ayushman cards

In Maharashtra, PM Modi is also slated to initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across the state and launch the "Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana" for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category beneficiaries. The PM will inaugurate multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha region, developed at a cost of Rs. 2,750 crore. To note, PM Modi has been frequently touring various states of the country, launching new projects and highlighting his government's achievements in the last decade.