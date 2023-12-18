TN rains: Public holiday in 4 districts; trains, flights hit

Dec 18, 2023

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in southern Tamil Nadu; schools shut

Heavy rainfall pummeled Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, leading to widespread flooding and disrupting normal life in four southern districts: Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. The government declared a public holiday in the affected districts on Monday, with schools, colleges, banks, and public and private sector firms remaining closed. The heavy rains also affected trains and flight operations in some districts. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would continue in the state.

Transportation disruptions, safety measures

The rainfall and flooding have reportedly led flights bound for Tuticorin to be diverted or canceled. Seventeen trains, including a Vande Bharat Express, to and from Tirunelveli, have either been partially or fully canceled, per reports. The Thamaraparani River is overflowing, prompting fresh alerts in the surrounding districts. District collectors have been advised to ensure proper dam water management to prevent major floods. Meanwhile, flood-hit people in the Tirunelveli district were moved to a shelter camp.

Watch: Visuals of submerged railway station Tirunelveli district

Relief, rescue operations underway

Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed ministers and high-ranking officials to oversee relief and rescue efforts, with a senior bureaucrat monitoring each district. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, and three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are currently stationed in Kanyakumari. Furthermore, 4,000 additional police officers were deployed in affected regions. Stalin directed district collectors to keep relief centers and boats ready in vulnerable areas to evacuate residents if necessary.

Tuticorin received record rains since Sunday

Thiruchendur in the Tuticorin district experienced a staggering 60cm of rainfall in just 15 hours. While Kanyakumari recorded 17cm of rainfall, the Nalumukku and Palayamkottai areas in the Tirunelveli district reported 19cm and 26cm of rain, respectively. Knee-to-waist-deep water has engulfed parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts as water has been released from Papanasam, Perunjani, and Pechuparai dams. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to high wind speeds gusting up to 55km/hr.

Wach: Visuals of Coutrallam waterfall overflowing after rainfall