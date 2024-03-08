Next Article

The first National Creators Awards took place in Delhi on Friday

Ranveer Allahabadia, Maithili Thakur win at first National Creators Awards

By Isha Sharma 01:51 pm Mar 08, 2024

What's the story On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the inaugural National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The awards reportedly received over 1,50,000 nominations across 20 categories and garnered around 10 lakh votes. These honors are aimed at felicitating influencers who have made strides toward social change. The categories include Best Storyteller, Tech Creator, Travel Creator, Education, and International Creator, among others.

Winners

Winners in storytelling, green champion categories

Keerthika Govindasamy won the award for Best Storyteller, while podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) walked home with the Disruptor of the Year award. Pankti Pandey was crowned the Favourite Green Champion, while Ankit Baiyanpuria was labeled as the Best Health and Fitness Creator. Jaya Kishori and Maithili Thakur won Best Creator for Social Change and Cultural Ambassador of the Year, respectively.

Other awardees

Notable winners in other categories

Drew Hicks, known for his viral videos in Hindi and Bhojpuri, was chosen as the Best International Creator. Shraddha Jain and RJ Raunac took home the Most Creative Creator awards in female and male categories, while Aman Gupta was named Celebrity Creator of the Year. Piyush Purohit won the Best Nano Creator, Aridaman clinched the Best Micro Creator, and Best Creator (Gaming) went to Nishchay. Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) and Naman Deshmukh won in the food and education categories, respectively.

Purpose

Purpose behind the awards and other winners

Per the Prime Minister's Office, the awards "are an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming." Janhvi Singh (Heritage Fashion Icon), Malhar Kalambe (Swachhata Ambassador), Gaurav Chaudhary (Tech Creator), Kamiya Jani (Travel Creator), and Lakshay Dabas (Agri creator) were also the awardees.

PM's opinion

PM Modi shared 'secret of his success'

While presenting the awards, Modi said, "People ask me what's the secret of my success? But I do not reply to everyone...will any restaurant owner show you the kitchen? By God's grace, I can sense time ahead of time. That is why I can say that this award will have an important place in the future." "Transformation comes when content collabs with digital. When content collabs with purpose then impact can be seen."

Twitter Post

