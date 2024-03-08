Next Article

'Odela 2' first look poster out

'Odela 2': Tamannaah Bhatia channelises inner Lord Shiva in first-look

By Aikantik Bag 01:35 pm Mar 08, 202401:35 pm

What's the story On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled her captivating first look from the upcoming film Odela 2. Embodying the character of Shiva Shakthi, Bhatia shared the poster with a heartfelt message, "#FirstlookOdela2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri."

Details

Cast and crew of the film

Helmed by Ashok Teja, Odela 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 thriller Odela Railway Station. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles, as well as Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy. Soundar Rajan S takes charge of the film's cinematography, while Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame is set to compose the music.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post