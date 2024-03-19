Next Article

CWC will likely endorse a resolution on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress Working Committee may approve poll manifesto in today's meeting

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:10 am Mar 19, 202410:10 am

What's the story The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene on Tuesday, possibly for the last time, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to approve the party's election manifesto and fine-tune other details. The panel is expected to endorse a resolution on Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," which concluded in Mumbai on Sunday (March 17). In the evening, the Central Election Committee will likely clear the candidate list for the first phase of the general elections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Congress's manifesto will set the tone for both the party and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance as they gear up for the high-stakes 2024 elections. In the run-up to the polls, the party has unveiled some of its poll promises, hoping to garner the support of a maximum number of voters. Some of the Congress's promises include job creation for unemployed youth and financial assistance for women from poor families in many states.

Poll promises

Congress reveals five promises in preliminary manifesto

According to reports, the preliminary manifesto presented before the CWC listed five assurances aimed at tackling unemployment and wage stagnation. This includes increasing reservation limits for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Class categories. Other promised measures include conducting an exhaustive social, economic, and caste census. Implementing social security measures within the gig economy and filling up 30 lakh government job vacancies are also part of the agenda.

Other assurances

Apprenticeship, eradication of paper leaks also part of manifesto

The Congress party's preliminary manifesto also includes an assurance of a "Pehli naukri pakki" (first job guaranteed) initiative, which promises apprenticeship training for every diploma or degree holder under 25 in either the government or private sector. Other proposals include eradicating paper leaks through fresh legislation and providing financial aid under "Yuva Roshni," involving distribution of Rs. 5,000 crore fund.

CWC agenda

Electoral bonds data to be discussed during the meeting

In addition to approving the manifesto, the Congress's highest decision-making body would deliberate and propose a resolution regarding the controversial electoral bonds data recently made public by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "There are many pressing issues before the party. But the CWC might be hard-pressed for time to discuss all raging subjects as the primary objective of the meeting is to approve the Congress manifesto," a committee member said, according to the Hindustan Times.