BRS leader will likely be produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday

ED takes KCR's daughter Kavitha to Delhi for remand

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:32 am Mar 16, 202410:32 am

What's the story Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her Hyderabad residence on Friday in the Delhi liquor policy case, was flown to Delhi around midnight, NDTV reported. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), will likely be produced before the Rouse Avenue court at 10:30am on Saturday to be remanded for questioning. Meanwhile, security has been heightened around ED headquarters and prohibitory orders have been implemented.

The ED claimed that Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" or cartel that was trying to play a larger role under the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. It alleged that one of the accused, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks of nearly Rs. 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the "South Group." The group allegedly comprises Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

Kavitha's brother KT Rama Rao reacts to arrest

Soon after Kavitha's arrest, her brother and former Telangana minister, KT Rama Rao, slammed the move on X. "Abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores is something that has become increasingly common with BJP government in last 10 years," he posted. He questioned the rush to make the arrest, saying the case is under review by the Supreme Court. Rao pledged to continue their legal battle and expressed confidence that justice would be served.

Supreme Court hearing, background

The Supreme Court had previously granted Kavitha immunity from questioning until Wednesday (March 13). On Friday, the court reviewed her petition against the agency's summons in the case and scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday (March 19). Kavitha was arrested during a raid on her Banjara Hills house in Hyderabad, just weeks before the Lok Sabha polls. The arrest coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive roadshow in Malkajgiri, a Hyderabad suburb.