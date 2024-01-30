Context

Why does this story matter?

Soren had reportedly gone missing for nearly 24 hours after the ED initiated action against him in the land fraud case. The agency has issued eight notices to Soren for questioning in the case linked to a "racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. Soren has skipped all seven of the previous summonses in the case. On January 20, however, the CM recorded his first statement with the ED denying involvement in the case.

ED launches manhunt

Soren to meet governor in Ranchi: Report

In Ranchi, Soren was said to have left his official residence to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, per NDTV. After he allegedly went missing on Monday, the ED even tightened vigilance on Delhi's borders. It was deemed as the first manhunt for an incumbent chief minister. The phones of several personnel on his team were also switched off. Separately, the ED earlier received a letter from Soren's office indicating he would be available for questioning at 1:00pm on Wednesday.

Blame game

BJP, JMM, Congress in political slugfest over ED raids

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jharkhand unit previously claimed Soren was "absconding" and urged Radhakrishnan to take cognizance. The governor stated he was "keeping a watch on the overall situation." However, the JMM and its ally, the Congress, had maintained that the chief minister would return to Ranchi soon. They also alleged the ED raid was politically motivated, taking a dig at the BJP at the Centre.

Land scam case

2-year-long ED investigation

Soren and about half a dozen senior IAS and IPS officers are being probed in the case. Investigations have been underway for over two years. Jharkhand is known to be a challenging state for conducting raids—particularly in remote areas. To ensure secrecy during operations in the case, the ED had to book accommodations under the guise of Geological Survey of India (GSI) officials. They also enlisted around 150 security personnel from central forces to ensure the raids were conducted smoothly.

About the scam

ED probing multiple land deals

The ED has been probing over a dozen land deals wherein a group of bureaucrats, intermediaries, and mafias allegedly forged documents from 1932 to grab land. Moreover, it has arrested 14 individuals in the case so far, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan. Previously, the agency conducted several raids at different locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal concerning the alleged land scam case.

Probe details

'Black magic' on ED officials by accused's family members

During the probe into this case, ED officers allegedly learned that family members of the accused performed rituals, including havan, to deter investigators, per News18. Moreover, intercepted calls of these family members revealed discussions about using purported black magic to resist ED raids. One such conversation mentioned a senior IAS officer's wife performing rituals to prevent a specific officer's entry into Ranchi. Another IAS officer sought astrological advice to evade arrest and arranged a puja before being apprehended.