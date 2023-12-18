Telecom Bill makes biometric ID compulsory for getting SIM cards

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 excludes over-the-top services, such as online messaging and streaming services, from its purview

The Lok Sabha has introduced an updated Telecommunications Bill 2023, which mandates biometric identification by telecom companies before providing SIM cards to customers. The bill was presented by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It specifies that "any authorized entity which provides such telecommunication services as may be notified by the Central Government, shall identify the person to whom it provides telecommunication services through use of any verifiable biometric-based identification as may be prescribed."

OTT services not covered by telecommunications bill

In a notable change, the revised Telecommunications Bill 2023 no longer classifies over-the-top (OTT) services like e-commerce, online messaging, and payments as telecommunication services. This decision comes after significant backlash from internet companies and civil society when a previous draft of the bill included OTT services last year.

The bill includes reforms and measures to protect consumers

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 introduces several reforms in the telecom licensing and spectrum allocation process, primarily aimed at streamlining operations in the expanding sector. The bill also requires obtaining consumers' consent before sending promotional messages for goods, services, and financial investments. Moreover, authorized entities offering telecommunication services must establish an online mechanism for users to submit grievances related to their services and ensure prompt resolution of such complaints.