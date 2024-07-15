In short Simplifying... In short Infosys co-founder Murthy's advice for young professionals to work 70 hours per week to boost India's productivity has sparked debate.

Several CAs have reported technical issues with the Infosys-developed I-T portal

Work 70-hours? Why this CA is mocking Infosys founder's advice

By Mudit Dube 05:43 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is facing backlash from a Chartered Accountant (CA) over his advice that young Indians should work 70 hours per week to boost productivity. Basu expressed his frustration with the Income-Tax filing portal developed by Infosys. "Narayana Murthy Saar, on your advice we, tax professionals started to work more than 70-hours per week. Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the Income tax portal," he wrote on X.

Murthy's work ethic advice draws mixed reactions

Murthy, who co-founded Infosys and served as chairman for 30 years before retiring in 2011, had previously voiced concerns about India's low work productivity. He suggested that young professionals should work a minimum of 70 hours per week if India is to compete with emerging economies. His comments have elicited mixed reactions from the business community, with some agreeing while others stress that quality of work is more important than longer hours.

Technical glitches plague Infosys-developed I-T portal

Several CAs have reported technical issues with the Infosys-developed I-T portal, causing delays in accessing documents such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS). Ahmedabad-based CA Raju Shah said, "We have been facing difficulty in accessing the AIS and TIS for many clients due to the delay caused by the functionality of the tax-filing portal server." The ICAI has formally raised these technical concerns with the Joint Secretary of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Tax portal glitches result in delayed tax returns

The glitches on the portal have led to a general delay in filing tax returns this year, according to Mayank Mohanka, founder director and partner at TaxAaram India. The delay is attributed to technical issues on the portal, the dynamic nature of AIS, and the delay in sharing Form 16 by some companies. Despite these challenges, Basu's post on social media site X resonated with several users, highlighting the ongoing frustrations faced by tax professionals.