After 18 months of pandemic-induced remote work, TCS has returned to pre-pandemic office attendance levels, with over 70% of employees now working from offices five days a week.

Despite a slight dip in female employees, the company remains unfazed, citing flexible policies to cater to staff needs.

Amidst national examination integrity controversies, TCS emphasizes the importance of governance and ethics, suggesting technology as a solution to prevent system manipulation.

The company also expressed confidence in talent availability, pointing to India's large annual output of qualified engineers.

TCS employs over 600,000 people globally

TCS hits pre-pandemic work attendance levels after 18 months

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Jul 15, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services exporter, has reached pre-pandemic levels of employees working from offices. The company's Chief of Human Resources, Milind Lakkad, said this level was achieved after 18 months of efforts. "We actually have come to the point where we believe we are coming back to almost the same levels as we were pre-pandemic times," Lakkad told PTI. He declared that it is now "business as usual" for TCS, which employs over 600,000 people globally.

Monitoring shift

TCS not to monitor office work levels closely

Lakkad revealed that TCS will not be closely monitoring the metric of employees working from offices in the upcoming quarters. The number of employees working from offices five days a week is reportedly higher than the previously announced 70%, although no specific figure was provided. This comes after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced the entire IT industry's staff to work from home, posing challenges for companies valuing office work for team building, mentoring, and culture deepening aspects.

Gender ratio

Slight decrease in female employees

TCS reported a slight decrease in female employees, with the percentage standing at 35.5% as of June this year. However, Lakkad stated that this is not a concern for the company. He added that TCS has had flexible policies and measures in place since before the pandemic to cater to employees' needs. Lakkad declined to provide specific answers when asked about hiring plans for the fiscal year 2024-25 and whether there would be net positive hiring.

Ethical standards

Emphasizing governance and ethics amid controversy

In the midst of national controversy regarding the integrity of professional examinations, Lakkad emphasized that focus on governance and ethics must continue. He suggested that technology could provide solutions to prevent system manipulation through assessments and background verifications. Lakkad clarified that involuntary attrition is not a core part of TCS's HR strategy, stating it only occurs when there are skill mismatches or productivity issues over time.

Talent pool

TCS unconcerned about talent availability

Responding to the State Bank of India (SBI)'s disclosure that 80% of its fresh hires are qualified engineers, Lakkad stated that TCS has no concerns about talent availability. He cited the large number of engineers India produces annually as a reason for this confidence. Lakkad also mentioned that while TCS aims to expand utilization as a key metric to grow profit margins, it will not "take it to the brim" and will maintain sufficient bench strength.