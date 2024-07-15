In short Simplifying... In short The Sensex rose by 145 points, while Nifty settled just under the 24,600 mark, with NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY leading the gains.

On the flip side, the Indian rupee slightly weakened against the US dollar, and fuel prices remained steady.

Meanwhile, global markets showed mixed results, with NASDAQ closing positively and Asian markets ending on a mixed note. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.83% to close at 16,088 points

Sensex gains 145 points, Nifty settles below 24,600 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:56 pm Jul 15, 202403:56 pm

What's the story On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.18% to 80,664.86 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.34% to 24,586.7 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.83% to close at 16,088.45 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 2.97%, 1.5%, and 1.33%, respectively. ONGC, SBI Life Insurance, and Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.18%, 3.24%, and 3.15%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were LTI Mindtree, Grasim, and Asian Paints, which plunged 1.7%, 1.41%, and 1.34%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets finished mixed as the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09% to 2,974.01 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.54% to 18,015.94 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, rising 0.63% to 18,398.45 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.07% agains US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Monday weakened against the US dollar, plunging 0.07% to settle at ₹83.6. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at ₹73,240, but the silver futures dropped ₹442, or 0.47%, to ₹92,667. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $82.26 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is ₹87.66 per liter and petrol is ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter and petrol is ₹103.43 per liter.