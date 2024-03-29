Next Article

'Madam prepping for post': Union minister's swipe at Sunita Kejriwal

What's the story Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday took a swipe at Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that she is preparing to take over his position. "Kejriwal's wife was...a colleague in the revenue service. They've sidelined everyone. Now madam is likely preparing for the top post," Puri told reporters. The minister further suggested that Kejriwal—who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate—has "very limited time," alluding to the end of his chief ministership.

Detention extended

Kejriwal's detention extended

On March 21, the federal agency arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Thursday, his ED custody was extended by four days, until April 1. Training his guns at the CM, the Union Minister said, "Kejriwal didn't answer summons nine times. Then the Enforcement Directorate officers went to his house. Let it be, Kejriwal's time is very limited."

New responsibilities

Sunita Kejriwal steps up in husband's absence

Since her husband's arrest, Sunita, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, has been assuming new responsibilities. She has made public announcements on behalf of Kejriwal and initiated a campaign titled "Kejriwal ko aashirwad." As part of the campaign, Sunita shared a contact number and encouraged people to send their well wishes and prayers to the detained CM.

Leadership speculation

Speculation rises over Sunita Kejriwal's potential leadership role

Speculation is growing within the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi's political circles about Sunita potentially succeeding her husband. An AAP insider said, "There has been no discussion regarding a succession plan... But it would be incorrect to say that Sunitaji will not be considered for either role... if not both." Her increased involvement in her husband's assembly constituency, alongside their daughter Harshita, further fueled these speculations.

Tax controversy

Union minister criticizes Congress over tax dispute

Separately, the Union minister also criticized the Congress for protesting over a "legitimate" tax demand. "Everyone has to file tax returns. Their revenue has only been increasing," he added. On Friday, the Income Tax Department issued a demand notice of Rs. 1,700 crore to the Congress on Friday. The fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest.