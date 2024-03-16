Next Article

2% commission system exists within BJP: Party MLA

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:34 pm Mar 16, 202406:34 pm

What's the story In a recent public forum, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel from Gujarat's Jalalpore reportedly confirmed the existence of a "2 percent" commission system within the party on Tuesday. During a discussion on a lake beautification project in Vijalpore, Patel advised government job contractors to "not give money to anyone except the 2 percent required within the BJP system," The New Indian Express reported.

Patel's warning

What Patel told contractors

According to the report, Patel told contractors that Rs. 4 crore sanctioned for the project should not be divided among people and that "any contributions beyond the stipulated 2% were unacceptable." Patel also emphasized the significance of quality in the project work and allegedly warned against substandard work. "I want the work to be completely up to date. It should not appear lethargic. If there is a complaint about the work, I will take serious action," said the BJP MLA.

Political reaction

Patel's statement draws criticism from Congress

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Patel's comments attracted political criticism from the opposition. The Congress Party reportedly reacted by accusing the saffron party of openly engaging in corruption. "Former BJP chief minister Anandi Ben Patel once stated that BJP workers have become contractors, indicating that they are more interested in commissions," Gujarat Congress spokesman Hiren Banker said.

General elections

ECI announces schedule for Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the official dates for the 2024 general elections on Saturday. Polling will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19, and the elections will be announced on June 4. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect and will stay in place until the Lok Sabha poll results are out.

Poll goals

Almost 97 crore Indians eligible to cast votes

It's worth noting that roughly 97 crore Indian citizens are eligible to vote in this general election, of which 1.8 crore will be first-time voters. The BJP hopes to secure 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 370 for the party itself. At the same time, opposition parties have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to challenge the ruling NDA government.