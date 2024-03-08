Next Article

Possible TDP, BJP alliance in Andhra ahead of LS polls

Chandrababu Naidu may return to NDA after 6 years: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:02 pm Mar 08, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly set to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The speculations came after the TDP chief's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The possible return comes six years after Chandrababu broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The TDP was a key member of the NDA until 2018, when Naidu left the alliance due to concerns over financial support for the state. With general elections approaching, both parties are reportedly open to reuniting if they can find a seat-sharing arrangement. Meanwhile, the BJP plans to expand the NDA and aims to win 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies.

TDP's stand

Know about TDP's history with NDA

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats, and the BJP is reportedly interested in contesting eight to 10 parliamentary constituencies. However, the saffron party might settle for five to six Lok Sabha seats if an alliance forms, with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) contesting three and the TDP retaining the rest. A former NDA member, the JSP has already teamed up with the TDP and is actively encouraging the BJP to join them.

BJP's plan

BJP's plans for key constituencies in Andhra

The BJP is seeking key constituencies in the state for the upcoming polls, which include Vijayawada, Vizag, Araku, Rajampet, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, and one more. The saffron party is projected to secure four to six seats, while JSP might bag three seats, including Machilipatnam for Balashowree. The TDP chief also met Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in February this year, which bolstered rumors that the parties were headed for an electoral alliance.

Odisha alliance

BJP eyeing alliance in Odisha

On a separate note, the BJP is also expected to announce a poll pact with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha for the upcoming general elections. According to reports, the BJP and BJD are on the verge of finalizing their alliance as senior leaders from both parties held separate meetings on Wednesday and dropped indications of a possible team-up. The two former allies parted ways in 2009 after failed seat-sharing talks.