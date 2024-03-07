Next Article

Rahul Gandhi announced the Congress's five guarantees in Rajasthan

By Riya Baibhawi 07:40 pm Mar 07, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Rahul Gandhi revealed the Congress's five guarantees to Indians on Thursday. The assurances—deemed a countermeasure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees—were announced in Rajasthan's Bhilwara during the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." Gandhi announced a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops for farmers, social security for gig workers, and a Rs. 5,000 crore fund for start-ups. He also promised to fill 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs and laws to curb paper leaks in government recruitment examinations.

The Congress's five guarantees come ahead of the Lok Sabha election. While the party has not announced its manifesto as of yet, these guarantees are indicative of the opposition's focus areas. Earlier on Monday, the Congress's Manifesto Committee—headed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram—discussed a draft manifesto. The opposition has repeatedly targeted the Modi government for alleged inaction to counter unemployment in the country, an issue that holds center stage in the Congress's promises.

Apprenticeship opportunities and job creation

Addressing supporters in Rajasthan, Gandhi stated, "The Congress will provide apprenticeship opportunities to all the youth of India." This apprenticeship program is designed for graduates and diploma holders in government offices and private companies. He added, "We will make this apprenticeship a law, similar to [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act]." Moreover, Gandhi claimed there were 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs, pledging that, if elected, the Congress government would prioritize filling these positions.

Preventing paper leaks and supporting start-ups

Gandhi further said the Congress would introduce a law against paper leaks and conduct competitive exams directly without outsourcing. He also announced plans to offer social security for gig workers and a Rs. 5,000 crore start-up fund to support young entrepreneurs. "This start-up (fund) will have access to every district in the country," he added, underlining the party's commitment to empowering India's youth.

Gandhi accuses PM Modi of making false promises

Gandhi also criticized PM Modi, accusing him of making false promises while questioning the 30% vacancy rate in 15 major government departments. He alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) favors the contract job system over permanent jobs, asserting these vacancies rightfully belong to the youth. He said the BJP considers permanent jobs a "burden." Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to people to give PM Modi two more terms to end unemployment and poverty.