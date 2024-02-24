Farmers pause 'Dilli Chalo' march till February 29

Protesting farmers pause 'Delhi Chalo' march till February 29

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:24 am Feb 24, 202410:24 am

What's the story Farmer leaders announced on Friday that the future course of action regarding their "Delhi Chalo" march will be decided next Thursday (February 29). Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), spearheading the agitations, have outlined a list of tasks planned for next week. Meanwhile, farmers are reportedly determined to hold their ground at two protest sites on the Haryana-Punjab border (Khanauri and Shambhu).

Why does this story matter?

The decision came after protesting farmers observed "Black Friday" over the death of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during the agitation in Haryana on Wednesday. Singh died of a head injury at the state's Khanauri border when Haryana Police fired tear gas shells and, reportedly, rubber bullets at the protesters. Significantly, the 22-year-old is the first casualty amid the ongoing Delhi Chalo protests.

Schedule for protesting farmers in coming days

It's learned that a candle march is scheduled for Saturday, followed by seminars on farmer-related issues on Sunday. Protesters also intend to burn effigies of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the central government on Monday. In addition, several meetings of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and KMM have been scheduled for the subsequent two days.

Haven't received request for 5th round of talks: Farmer leader

Regarding holding talks with the Centre over minimum support price (MSP) demands, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "We have not received any request from the central government for the fifth round of talks." "We want to present many things in front of the Supreme Court and the Human Rights Commission. The NGOs that provide medical services at borders are now being threatened by the government," added Dallewal.

3-member committee formed for negotiations with farmers

Amidst these developments, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the central government has formed a three-member committee of ministers to engage in negotiations with the farmers. Furthermore, Sitharaman insisted that the Centre is committed to farmers' welfare and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous efforts in this regard. "I can provide a series of lists of all that PM Modi has done for the farmers," she added.