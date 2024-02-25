PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the bridge in October 2017

Sudarshan Setu: Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:16 am Feb 25, 202410:16 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a four-lane cable-stayed bridge linking Okha to Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat, on Sunday. The bridge, earlier known as Signature Bridge, has now been renamed Sudarshan Setu or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island close to the Okha port, nearly 30km from the Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish Temple of Lord Krishna is located.

Next Article

Sudarshan Setu

Unique design, significance of Sudarshan Setu

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 979 crore, the Sudarshan Setu spans 2.32 kilometers, with a central double-span cable-stayed portion covering 900 meters, accompanied by a 2.45-kilometer-long approach road. Furthermore, the bridge boasts a width of 27.2 meters, featuring 2.5-meter-wide footpaths on both sides. Currently, it holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge.

Twitter Post

PM Modi at Sudarshan Setu

Other features

Other unique features of the bridge

The Sudarshan Setu also boasts a unique design that features a footpath illustrated with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The bridge has solar panels installed on the top portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the bridge in October 2017, stating that it would function as a connection between old and new Dwarka.

PM Modi's visit

PM Modi's schedule during visit to Dwarka

Besides inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi will visit Dwarka to offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple and address a gathering nearby. Following that, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts, including the electrification of a 533-kilometer railway line. Furthermore, the prime minister will be inaugurating two offshore pipelines under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Vadinar.