NMC addresses reports of medical colleges forcing students hostel accommodation

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story An advisory has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for medical colleges to strictly follow "Regulation 5.6" of the 2023 Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER). Under this regulation, medical colleges have the responsibility of providing suitable residential accommodation to postgraduate students. However, it is not compulsory for the students to reside in these accommodations.

In its advisory, the NMC said that it had addressed concerns regarding hostel accommodation for postgraduate medical students in a public notice on February 8. The notice also highlights that previous regulations under the PGMER 2000 didn't mandate the compulsory stay of postgraduate medical students in college-provided hostels. "Despite the clear directive, the NMC has received numerous complaints from postgraduate students alleging coercion by medical colleges/institutions to stay in designated hostels," the notice added.

NMC warns of punitive actions against colleges

"Such actions are deemed violations of Regulation 5.6 of the PGMER, 2023," added the notice. The NMC has also warned that failing to comply with regulations may result in punitive action against the colleges. The actions may include monetary penalties, seat reductions, or admissions suspensions, as stipulated in Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023.

The NMC is India's highest regulatory body for medical education and practice. It has 33 members. The body oversees the assessment, accreditation, and regulation of medical colleges and professionals across India. Its aims include improving access to quality and affordable medical education, ensuring the availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals, promoting equitable and universal healthcare, and objectively assessing medical institutions, among others.