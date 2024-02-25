The program was also deferred before the 2019 general election

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that his popular monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, will be on hiatus for the next three months due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He made the announcement while addressing the nation in his 110th edition of the program on Sunday. Since its launch on October 3, 2014, the program has aimed to engage with various segments of Indian society and share information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes.

In the latest edition, PM Modi focused on the progress made by women. He said, "On March 8, we will celebrate Women's Day. This...day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women's power in the developmental journey of the country." He also mentioned the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being implemented in March. The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections.

PM Modi further urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers and appealed to his listeners to share YouTube shorts of his program episodes. A study published in November claimed that since its launch, 100 crore people have tuned in to Mann Ki Baat at least once. The show is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages. Notably, the program was deferred before the 2019 general election as well.

