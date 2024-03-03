Next Article

The BJP leader said he would continue to pursue his work against tobacco and substance abuse

BJP's Harsh Vardhan quits politics, was denied LS ticket

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:33 pm Mar 03, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan officially announced on Sunday that he was quitting politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a lengthy note on X (formerly Twitter), Vardhan harkened back to his wins in five assemblies and two parliamentary polls when he was associated with the BJP.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The announcement came a day after the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming general election. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde confirmed on Saturday that the list included the names of 34 central ministers and ministers of state, along with two ex-chief ministers. However, Vardhan's name was not among them. As per the saffron party, the early announcement of candidates would give its candidates a headstart since they would have about 50 days to campaign.

Vardhan's adieu

Service to mankind was my motto: Vardhan

In the post, Vardhan said he was "bowing out" of his lustrous 30-year-long political career to return to his roots. "Service to mankind was my motto when I joined MBBS in GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, fifty years back with a desire to help the poor and needy," he said. "A swayamsewak at heart, I have always been an ardent admirer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji's Antodaya philosophy of striving to serve the last man in the queue," added Vardhan.

Next step

Vardhan talks about his next step

Regarding his next step, the BJP leader said he would continue to pursue his work against tobacco and substance abuse, climate change, and teaching sustainable lifestyles. "I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me. My ENT (ear-nose-throat) clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return," added the 69-year-old former union minister. To recall, Vardhan was the Union health minister during the 1st and 2nd phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter Post

You can read his full post here

Gambhir's departure

Gautam Gambhir to leave politics

Vardhan's announcement follows fellow BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's decision to step away from active politics on Saturday. Taking to X, the BJP leader expressed his desire to focus on his cricket commitments. Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in Lok Sabha, said, "I have requested Honorable Party (BJP) President J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments."