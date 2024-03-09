Next Article

Shah reportedly advised Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to change some Shiv Sena candidates for the 2024 polls

Lok Sabha polls: Shah holds late-night meeting on Maharashtra seat-sharing

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:13 am Mar 09, 202411:13 am

What's the story Ahead of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, seat-sharing talks between the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Maharashtra took place at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Friday night. According to reports, sources in the know claimed that Shah advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to "change some Shiv Sena candidates" for the 2024 polls.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has had trouble reaching a seat-sharing agreement in Maharashtra. This is because the three key partners—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—are demanding more seats than the others are ready to yield. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. When the BJP released its first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates on March 2, it did not mention Maharashtra.

Seat-sharing agreement

BJP's strategic approach in Maharashtra

During the two-hour-long meeting, the saffron party reportedly suggested candidature changes as the leaders remain "skeptical" about some of the Shiv Sena candidates. On the other hand, NCP leader Ajit Pawar allegedly pressed to increase his party's seats in Maharashtra. It's learned that the NCP will likely get around three to four seats, while the Shiv Sena will contest from 11 to 12 seats in the general elections.

Earlier meeting

Shah's Tuesday night meeting on Maharashtra seat-sharing

Before Friday's late-night meeting, Shah held a similar meeting on Tuesday night with the state CM and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit to go over seat-sharing for the upcoming elections. As per earlier reports, the BJP is aiming for more than 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats to meet its twin goals of securing 370 seats nationally and 400 for the NDA.

Opposition ready

MVA allies also finalized seat-sharing for 2024 polls

With the general election just around the corner, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state has also finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the 48 Lok Sabha seats. While the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will reportedly compete for 18. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP will nominate candidates for the remaining 10 seats.