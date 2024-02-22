BJP slams Karnataka government for 10% tax on temples

Karnataka clears bill to tax temples, BJP labels it 'anti-Hindu'

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:32 am Feb 22, 202409:32 am

What's the story The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government passed the "Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024" in the assembly on Wednesday. The bill mandates that the Karnataka government will collect 10% of the income of temples that have revenue of more than Rs. 1 crore. For temples with revenue between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore, the state will collect 5% of the income. The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Congress government calling the bill "anti-Hindu."

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has consistently targeted the Congress government over its purported "anti-Hindu" and "appeasement" policies since the latter came to power in May 2023. Just last month, a row erupted in the state's Mandya district when a saffron flag depicting Lord Hanuman was replaced with the Tricolor. To recall, in 2023, the new Congress administration announced plans for a "de-saffronization" campaign, aiming to reverse some of the BJP government's communally polarizing decisions, including the ban on hijabs in educational institutions.

BJP's attack

BJP state chief attacks Congress government over new bill

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa said the Karnataka government wanted to fill its depleted coffers by adopting "anti-Hindu policies." "The question of crores of devotees is why only eyes are on Hindu temples and not on income of other religions," Yediyurappa said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He alleged the collected funds would be used for "another purpose."

Twitter Post

Here's Yediyurappa's full post

Congress's response

Karnataka minister defends bill

Congress leader and Karnataka's Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy dismissed the BJP's allegations. He said, the government isn't taking the money, "it will be used for dharmic parishad (religious council) purposes." "Even the BJP did this during their time, they took 5% from temples with income between Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. For income above Rs. 25 lakh, they took 10%," Reddy told India Today.

State minister hits out

Karnataka will 'teach BJP a lesson' during LS polls

Reddy also hit out at Yediyurappa saying that the BJP always pursues "political gains." "It is clear that BJP always pursues political gains by claiming that Congress is anti-Hindu... We, the Congress, consider ourselves the true proponents of Hinduism...over the years, Congress governments have consistently safeguarded temples and Hindu interests," he said. He added that the people of Karnataka are aware of the BJP's tactics and they will "teach them a lesson" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.