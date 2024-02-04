Kerala Police has booked NIT Calicut professor for hailing Godse

What's the story The Kerala Police has booked a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut professor for a Facebook post allegedly praising Nathuram Godse on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The accused professor, A Shaija, allegedly expressed pride in Godse for assassinating Gandhi while commenting on an advocate's post. Although she later deleted the comment, screenshots circulated widely. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) youth wing accused Shaija of stirring up trouble in society and demanded her dismissal.

CPI(M) files 2 complaints against accused professor

On January 30, the Martyrs' Day to mark Gandhi's assassination, Shaija commented on Facebook, "Proud of Godse for saving India." Her comment was to a post with Godse's photograph and the words, "Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse. Hero of many people in India." After her comment went viral, CPI's youth organization, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and its student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), filed two complaints with Kunnamangalam Police Station, accusing her of "sedition."

Congress MP calls for exemplary action

Congress MP MK Raghavan, representing Kozhikode in Calicut, condemned Shaija's comment and demanded strict action against her. "I am ashamed to hear an inappropriate comment against Mahatma Gandhi and praise of Godse's deed by a person holding a responsible post in NIT," he posted on X. Raghavan also sent a letter to the NIT Calicut director, urging appropriate action against Shaija. He stressed the need for an inclusive, respectful academic environment free from intolerance or hate speech.

Shaija clarifies after police case

Following the controversy and at least three complaints against Shaija, Kunnamangalam Police under Kozhikode city limits filed a case against her. She has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot). Shaija, however, clarified that her comment was not meant to condone Gandhi's assassination and that she deleted it when she realized people were misinterpreting her words. She mentioned that she had read Godse's book and found it enlightening.

NIT Calicut was at center of student unrest

Shaija suspected the backlash against her was linked to recent student unrest at the NIT. The institute made headlines after students drew a saffron-colored map of India at the gate on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration) day. This led to protests and a scuffle between students. A Dalit student named Vysakh Premkumar was suspended but later had his suspension put on hold pending an appeal. Shaija stated that no one from the institute has sought an explanation from her yet.