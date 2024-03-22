Next Article

Kavitha was arrested on March 15

SC refuses to grant Kavitha bail in excise policy case

Mar 22, 2024 11:11 am

What's the story The Supreme Court has refused to take up Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha's petition challenging her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Instead, it asked her to move a "trial court or invoke any other remedy for grant of bail and bail application." Kavitha was arrested on March 15 in a money laundering case in connection with the investigation into the Delhi excise policy.

Court

What did the SC bench say

A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi refused to hear her case, saying she needed to follow a uniform policy and seek redress from the trial court. The court also stated that anyone cannot approach the highest court directly for bail simply because they are politicians or can afford to do so.

On March 15

Arrested after day-long questioning

To recall, an ED team arrested Kavitha after a day-long questioning and raid at her Hydrabad home last week. She was later transported to Delhi. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi then placed the BRS leader in ED custody until Friday (March 23). On Monday, Kavitha filed a petition in the Supreme Court, represented by P Mohith Rao, challenging her arrest.

Allegations

Kavitha allegedly paid Rs. 100 crore to AAP leaders

The ED claimed Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, to get favors in the excise policy. The plan involved making a policy that would benefit a liquor lobby from southern India, dubbed the "South Lobby" by the ED. In return, the "South Lobby" gave 100 crore to the AAP, the ED alleged.

Plan

Illegal funds in form of kickbacks received by AAP: ED

Through these acts of "corruption and conspiracy," a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickbacks was generated for the AAP from the wholesalers, it said. And from the proceeds of crime paid in advance to the AAP, Kavitha and her associates allegedly planned to "further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy."

Kejriwal's arrest

SC likely to hear Kejriwal's plea today

SC's dismissal of Kavitha's plea comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday night. With this, Kejriwal has become the first sitting chief minister in India to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. The SC is expected to hear the CM's plea against his arrest on Friday.