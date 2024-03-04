Next Article

Supreme Court ordered AAP to vacate its Delhi office by June 15

By Riya Baibhawi 07:38 pm Mar 04, 202407:38 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its party headquarters in Delhi's Rouse Avenue by June 15, calling it an "encroachment." The court said it granted the AAP extra time to move because of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15...to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary's footprint can be utilized," it added.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The AAP contends that its party office near the Rouse Avenue court is not an "encroachment" as it was allotted long before the area was designated for court extension. In February, the Supreme Court observed that the AAP was encroaching on land allocated to the Delhi High Court to expand the Rouse Avenue court. This issue was highlighted by the top court while addressing a case concerning judicial infrastructure nationwide.

Land Allotment

SC asks AAP to approach LDO for land allotment

The top court instructed the AAP to contact the Land and Development Office (LDO) for land allotment for its new offices. It asked the LDO to process the party's request within four weeks, and asked the department to communicate its decision by the stipulated time. "We would request the LDO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks," the SC bench, led by Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud, said.

Lawyer's statement

AAP proposes alternative land plots for relocation

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the party, said the AAP was asked to construct its office in Badarpur, which falls on Delhi's outskirts. He asked for the party to be given land in Central Delhi, arguing that if the AAP relocates, then all parties should be asked to do the same. Singhvi also proposed two plots in the vicinity of the AAP's current office, which could be allotted to the party.

Solicitor general's response

Why should AAP be given alternate land: Mehta

Despite a court order last month, the AAP had agreed to relocate only if alternative land was provided, but no action followed. On Monday, the bench questioned the lapse. Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned why the AAP should be given alternate land. "If they want to evacuate, then let them evacuate. What is this condition?... How can they hold the Supreme Court and the High Court at ransom?" he added.